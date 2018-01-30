Twitter teams up with SIAM for Auto Expo 2018

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Microblogging platform Twitter today said it has partnered automobile industry body SIAM for the upcoming Auto Expo 2018.

The 14th edition of the biennial Auto Expo will take place this year on February 7-14.

As part of the collaboration, Twitter will host a special #BlueRoom pop-up show onsite, live stream highlights from the Auto Expo, and make available a custom Auto Expo emoji, Twitter said in a statement.

In addition, automotive majors like Hero Moto Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki will live stream their showcase at the Auto Expo on Twitter, it added.

Tata Motors will also feature live Q&A interaction with artistes, rock band Parikarma and guitarist Dhruv, a live performance onsite and video highlights on Twitter.

"Were excited to partner SIAM on the Auto Expo, to bring car enthusiasts in India and around the world with the opportunity to follow all the fast and furious car launch action in real-time," Twitter India Country Director Taranjeet Singh said.

Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General at SIAM, said the collaboration with Twitter will help create a unique brand image for Auto Expo.

"...it (the emoji and other initiatives) not only gives a separate identity to the Auto Expo ? The Motor Show but also highlights the enormity of the Auto Expo 2018 making it more grandiloquent and customer centric," he added. PTI SR BAL