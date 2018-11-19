Two absconders arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Two absconders wanted in as many separate cases were arrested here on Monday after being on the run for the past several years, police said. Mithun Kumar, a resident of Phinder village in R S Pura, was arrested from Bishnah area in Jammu by a special police team after evading arrest for the last seven years, a police spokesman said. Kumar was wanted in a case registered at Samba police station in 2011 and is facing various charges under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Arms act, including attempt to murder, the spokesman said. Another absconder, Darbari Lal of Bhaga Channa village, was arrested from Jammu's R S Pura area, the spokesman said. He said Lal was wanted in a case registered at Ghagwal police station in Samba district in 2014. An alleged bovine smuggler, Lal is facing charges under various sections of the RPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AB CK