Two absconders arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Two absconders, wanted by police in different cases, were arrested after a long hunt here, a police spokesman said Sunday. Mohammad Beniya alias "Nappu" and Maninder Singh alias "Mani" were on the run for the last 16 and four years, respectively, and were arrested by a special police team from different areas of Jammu on Saturday, he said. A case was registered against Beniya at Jajhar Kotli police station under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in 2003, he said. Similarly, Singh was wanted in a case registered against him in Miran Sahib police station and is facing charges under various sections of the RPC, including 341 (wrong restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).