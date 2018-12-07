Two accomplices of militants who killed J&K cop arrested

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Two alleged accomplices of militants who were involved in the killing of a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama were arrested here Friday, the police said. "Police arrested two accomplices of terrorists involved in the killing of police officer sub inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir on 28th of October 2018," a police spokesman said. The duo was identified as Ansar-ul-Haq and Syed Saika Amin, both residents of Pulwama. "The vehicle used for the commission of crime has also been seized by Pulwama Police," the spokesman said. He said the investigation into the case revealed that they were in touch with the militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and had hatched a conspiracy for the commission of crime. He said the militants -- Liyaqat Ahmad Wani and Wajid-ul-Islam Wani -- involved in the killing of the police officer, were eliminated recently in an encounter at Pulwama. PTI MIJ RHL