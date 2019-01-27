Two advocates killed in accident on Ferozepur-Moga road

Ferozepur (Pb), Jan 27 (PTI) Two advocates of Punjab and Haryana High Court were killed in a road accident near village Ghall-Khurd on Ferozepur-Moga road early Sunday, the police said.Attinder Pal Singh Jodkian (32), a resident of Bathinda and Sandeep Singh Mann (36), a resident of Muktsar were working as Assistant Advocate Generals ( AAG) in the office of Advocate General (Punjab), they said.The duohad come to village Ratta Khera on Saturday night to attend the marriage of their colleague Anmol Sandhu, who is also posted as AAG in the same office, they added.While returning, their car collided with a heavy vehicle parked alongside the road, the police said, adding that the duo died on the spot while the driver, Pritpal Singh was seriously injured.The driver of the heavy vehicle escaped from the spot and remains at large, they said.Hardevpreet Singh, SHO Ghall-Khurd said that as soon as the information about the accident was received, police officers reached the spot.The family members of the deceased were informed and the injured driver was admitted to civil hospital, he said."The bodies of the deceased AAGs have been sent for the postmortem examination," said the police officer.The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has decided to suspend work on Monday due to the demise of the two young AAGs. PTI CORR SUN RHL