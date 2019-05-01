Two African nationals arrested for drug smuggling

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Two African nationals were arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Tine Mustafa (29) andInnocent Aghadiobi (40), both residing at Tilak Nagar, they said. The arrests were made following a tip-off that two African nationals, alleged to be members of an illegal drugs syndicate, would come to Dwarka with a consignment of cocaine, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A K Singla said. Ninety gram cocaine was recovered from their possession, he said. Mustafa who belongs to Senegal in West Africa arrived in India two years ago. He wanted to start his garment business but failed, the police officer said. In the meantime, he met some Nigerian nationals and began peddling drugs, the senior officer said. Aghadiobi belongs to Ghana in West Africa and arrived in India about a year ago. He met Mustafa at a get-together and joined him in peddling drugs, he added. Police said they are verifying their passports, visa documents, source of supply of cocaine and efforts are being made to nab their associates. PTI AMP SMN