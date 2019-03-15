Two among ex-beauty contest winner arrested in embezzlement of funds case in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons, including a 32-year-old clerk who had won several beauty pageants, was arrested Friday in a case embezzlement of Rs 2 crore in Ajmer discom, police said. Annapurna Sain and her aide Amit Verma were detained from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, they said. They have been evading arrests after siphoning-off fund by forging salary sheets of the department employees during March 2017 to October last year. A case was registered against her at the Christian Ganj police station of Ajmer in December last year. Three persons, including father Virendra Sain, uncle Naresh Sain, were arrested two months ago and another accomplice Bhuvnesh alias Bhagwati Gurjar was arrested four days ago, police said.Annapurna Sain and Verma were detained from Ghaziabad and were arrested following interrogation, Christian Ganj police station incharge Dinesh Kumar said. She had participated in various beauty pageants and was adjudged Mrs Rajasthan and Mrs India Galaxy. PTI AG KJ