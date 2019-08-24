Two arms smugglers arrested in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested two alleged arms smugglers in Chittorgarh district, officials said on Saturday.Based on specific intelligence inputs that illegal arms were being smuggled into Rajasthan from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Om Prakash alias Oma (19) and Babu Lal (23) were arrested from the border of the two states on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Anil Paliwal said.The accused, who hail from Rajasthan's Barmer district, were onboard a bus which was intercepted at the Nimbahera-Neemuch road, he added.Seven country-made pistols, seven magazines and 74 cartridges were recovered from the accused, Palwal said, adding that they are being interrogated. PTI AG DIVDIV