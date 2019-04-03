Two arms suppliers arrested in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Two suspected arms suppliers have been arrested near Miranpur town here and a huge cache of arms was seized from their possession, police said Wednesday. As part of an election drive, a police team led by SHO Pankaj Tyagi intercepted the accused, Dilshad and Sanewar, on Tuesday, SSP Sudhir Kumar said. Nine musket guns, five pistols and cartridges were found in their possession, he said. Two fake identity cards were also seized from the duo, police added. PTI CORR SRY