Two arms suppliers arrested with seven pistols in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Two arms suppliers were arrested with seven pistols and 15 cartridges after an encounter in Mansurpur area here, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, Sameer and Kadir, were arrested from Shahpur road in the area on Wednesday night, they said, adding a mascot gun was also seized from the accused. During exchange of fire, Kadir sustained bullet injuries and he was admitted to a hospital, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav said Probe is on to identify the people to whom the accused were going to deliver arms, he added. PTI CORR RCJ