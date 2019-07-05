Two arrested after brief exchange of fire in Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Two men, wanted in cases of robbery and attempt to murder, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Dwarka area, police said Friday.The accused were identified as Rahul (23), a resident of Delhis Pandav Nagar and Rahul Jaat (24), a resident of Baljeet Nagar, they said.According to police, Jaat was also declared an absconder by the city court. They are associates of Varun, a gangster of Patel Nagar area. The duo, along with Varun, hatched a conspiracy to kill their rival Dharmender on July 10 in the Tis Hazari Court, while being produced before the court in connection with a murder case of one of their associate. On June 27, the duo had also fired at the residence of Dharmender, who is presently lodged in a jail, police said. The accused were arrested Thursday from Dwarka where they had come to commit car-jacking at gunpoint. The duo arrived at around 12:20 am. When they saw police, they tried to flee after opening fire at them. The bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of one the policeman. In retaliation, the police team also fired and one bullet hit Jaat's leg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.Two country-made pistols with two live cartridges were seized from them, he said. The accused was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable, the official added.The duo always used to carry weapons with them with an intention to commit crime, police said. PTI AMP KJ