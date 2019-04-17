Two arrested after huge stock of explosives recovered

Banda (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) Huge stock of explosives, including 200 detonators and 1200 gelatin rods, wererecovered from two houses in the district and two persons arrested, police said Wednesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat KumarPal said, "Based on a tip-off, police conducted raids at twohouses in Barua Syogarh and Chandranagar villages". "200 detonators, two quintal ammonium nitrate, 1200 gelatin rods, and exploder and other material used for explosion have been recovered," he said.Two persons identified as Anuragi and Vijay Shankar have been arrested in this connection."Both of them do not have any licence to store explosive material. Generally, those who are engaged in mining use these explosive materials for carrying out mining activities. However, both of them do not have a mining lease," he said.In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled election meeting on April 25 in Tindwari, police has been undertaking search activities in the district. PTI CORR NAV DVDV