Two arrested after leopard hide, charas found in their possession

Pithoragarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people were arrested here Tuesday after a leopard hide and 869 gm charas was found in their possession, police said.Balwant Ram and Girish Kumar were arrested near the Baltir Mod gas godown by a joint team of the anti-drug task force and the special operations group, they said.The duo have been booked under the NDPS and the Wildlife Conservation Acts, officials said.The recoveries are worth nearly Rs 4 lakh in the international market, they added.