Two arrested for cheating garment manufacturers in south Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating garment manufacturers on the pretext of providing them lucrative business offers in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.The accused -- Pankaj Khanna and Mohammad Ayub Khan -- have been arrested in connection with a cheating case in the Mehrauli police station, they said.They used to contact ready-made garments manufacturers through e-commerce website and offered them huge business offers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.They would make payments first time to gain trust of the merchants and thereafter, took huge quantity of garments against cheque of very low balance account, the officer said.After cheating three to four people, the accused changed their office and godown, he said.Their identity and address proofs of mobile phones and bank accounts are on a fake address, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KJ