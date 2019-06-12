Two arrested for duping a man of Rs 7 lakh

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 7 lakhs after posting sale offers on electronic gadgets on a web portal in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said Tuesday. The accused were identified as Sachin Singh (27) and Avdesh Yadav (22), they said. According to police, one Sameer Rawat lodged a complaint regarding online cheating at Sabzi Mandi police station alleging that an advertisement was posted on web portal 'QUIKR' for the sale of an iPhone at a cheaper price. "Being attracted by the offer, Rawat contacted the seller on the mobile number mentioned on the web portal, the seller lured him by sending a mail containing fake bill of the iPhone," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Kumar Singh said. The seller used to further lure purchasers on the pretext of refundable registration fee, file charges in the name of different policies of company including GST and Service tax etc. Rawat was cheated of Rs 7 lakhs by him, the officer said. After sensing some foul play, Rawat approached the police. Subsequently, two men were arrested and seven smart phones were recovered from them, the officer added. Two of the recovered smart phones were used in the commission of crime. Besides, 12 fake SIMs, eight debit cards were also recovered from them, Singh said. The accused had been doing this for the last six to seven months, the officer added. PTI AMP DPB