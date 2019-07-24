Two arrested for killing man after altercation in North East Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man in North East Delhi's Usmanpur area following an altercation between them over a murder case in which the victim was involved, police said. The accused have been identified as Karan (22) and Vipin Mehra (23), they said. The two were in an inebriated condition when the altercation broke out on Sunday between them and the man, identified as Imran, over the murder case in which the victim was previously arrested, police said. Imran's body with multiple injuries was found in a jungle between Usmanpur and Wazirabad cremation ground on Sunday, they said. The accused had allegedly smashed Imran's face with stones to hide his identity. However, with the help of his fingerprints, the identity of the victim was ascertained, they added. Imran, a resident of Loni, Gaziabad, was involved in the murder case wherein it was alleged that he had allegedly killed one Johny, who was the brother-in-law of Imran's brother Afzal, and maternal uncle of accused Mehra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Investigations revealed that Imran had six brothers and Afzal is the eldest amongst them, and was divorced with his wife Nasreen, whose brother Johny was allegedly killed by Imran, the officer said. Subsequently, a case was registered against Imran on the statement of Johny's sister Rani. However, Imran was acquitted in the case in 2013, he added. On Monday, a rickshaw driver, who was aware about Imran's death disclosed that he took two passengers for ISBT from 4th Pushta at about 9.45 pm on Sunday. One of them was Karan, who was known to the driver, and dropped them at a shop from where they boarded a bus to Ajmer, the DCP said. In the meantime, the driver noticed blood on Karan's body and enquired. Karan revealed that he, along with Mehra, had killed one person (Imran) with a broken bottle, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had consumed liquor with Imran on Sunday when an altercation took place between them regarding the murder case.Following the altercation, the two killed Imran, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KJKJKJ