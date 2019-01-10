Two arrested for killing woman, daughter

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Jan 10 (PTI) Two persons, including a panchayat member, were arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a 50-year-old woman and her daughter in Shamli district, police said Sudhir Choudhry, a district panchayat member, along with his friend Sunil, had killed the two at their home in Bidoli village in the district on January 3, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Panday said.The SP said that Choudhry had illicit relations with the woman and some altercation between them led him to take this extreme step. DPBDPB