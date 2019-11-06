Two arrested for pickpocketing on Delhi metro trains

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested on the charge of pickpocketing in metro trains, police said on Wednesday.In view of rising incidents of pickpocketing at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, a special team was directed to identify the culprits, they said.During patrolling at the station, plainclothes officials noticed that two persons were trying to hide something and their activities raised suspicion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram K Porwal said.The two suspects, Sarvesh and Sahil, had stolen a mobile phone about a month ago and were nabbed while they were going to sell it, the officer said, adding they used to operate jointly in metro trains, crowded buses and trains. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD