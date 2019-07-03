Two arrested for robbing an accountant in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing an accountant of Rs 18 lakh at gunpoint in outer Delhi's Narela, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Raghuveer alias Milky (23), a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi and his associate Rohit (27), a resident of Begumpur, they said. Police has recovered Rs 7.45 lakh, a loaded improvised pistol and a second hand car which was purchased from the robbed amount, they said. On June 25, the victim had alleged that he, along with one of the partner of the firm, had withdrawn Rs 18 lakh from bank and left for their office in Narela on their motorcycle around 2.50 pm when two bike-borne men with muffled face overtook and stopped them. The pillion rider tried to snatch the cash bag and when the victim resisted to their attempts, the accused shot at him in his left leg and robbed Rs 18 lakh from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. Raids were conducted at his native place in Mainpuri. However, he was finally nabbed from Etah and Rs 40,000 were recovered from him, the officer said. His associate Rohit was also arrested in connection with the incident, he said. While Raghuveer has previously been involved in three cases of auto theft, Rohit was involved in a rape case, he added. The accused met through common acquaintance in jail, police said, adding that other two associates who had provided information about the cash have also been identified and efforts are afoot to trace them and to recover the remaining robbed cash. PTI AMP DPB