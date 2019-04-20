Two arrested for robbing ATM kiosks in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Two Mewat-based men were arrested for allegedly robbing ATM kiosks in Delhi-NCR, police said Saturday. With the arrest, police claimed to have solved almost a dozen cases, they said, adding the accused had recently fled away with an entire ATM machine in Delhi.Ajeez (25) and Saddam (23), both natives of Mewat's Nuh district in Haryana, were arrested following a tip-off on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.During interrogation, the two disclosed that they, along with their associates, used to cut ATMs in Delhi and Haryana by using gas cutter and other tools and took away cash. They also confessed to fleeing with an ATM by using a thick long rope, he said.Within two months, the gang have robbed several ATMs from Haryana's Sonipat, Badli, Kalanaur and Charkhi Dadri areas, he added. On their instance, Rs 1 lakh 37 thousand was recovered in cash, the police said, adding the accused have been involved in many cases previously. PTI AMP DPB