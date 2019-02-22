Two arrested for robbing businessmen in east Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A man was arrested while he was trying to get away on a motorcycle after robbing two businessmen of around Rs 40 lakh in east Delhi Thursday, while three of his accomplices managed to escape, police said. Ashok and Narendar, businessmen from Ghazipur, were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when four men on two motorcycles overtook the three-wheeler in Pandav Nagar, snatched a bag containing nearly Rs 40 lakh cash from them and started to flee, they said.Police personnel on patrol spotted the accused and managed to nab one of them, while the others got away after firing at the cops, a police official said. The one who was arrested led police to another accused who used to work as a collection agent for the businessmen and had supplied information about them, he added.The collection agent was arrested and police are interrogating the duo to identify the offers, police said. PTI SLB IJT