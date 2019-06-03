Two arrested for robbing chartered accountant in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) With the arrest of two men for allegedly robbing a chartered accountant in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony, police Monday claimed to have solved four cases of robbery and snatching in the city. The accused duo -- Christ (19) and Aryan (19), are also residents of the colony, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 30 and 31, police said. In his complaint, the 28-year-old CA reported that the two bike-borne youths had forcibly robbed his purse, watch and car keys before fleeing from the spot, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said. The victim had returned after the work and the snatching occurred near the community centre when he was walking towards his house after parking his car, Biswas said. A case was registered and the accused duo were nabbed from Ambedkar Park in Sunlight Colony, he said. After robbing the CA, the accused have also snatched a mobile phone from an auto driver in Ambedkar Nagar on the same night, police said. For past few months, Christ was out of work and in order to earn quick money, he along with his accomplice Aryan indulged in robbing people at odd hours, police said. PTI AMP RCJ