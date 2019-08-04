Two arrested for robbing Delhi man at knife point

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly robbing people at knife point after offering them ride in their auto-rickshaw, police said on Sunday.Those arrested are Sahil (22), a resident of Delhi's Chand Bagh, and Monu Mishra (25), a resident of Loni in Gaziabad, they said.On August 1, a complainant was filed stating that the complainant hired an auto-rickshaw, in which two persons were already present, from near the ISBT Kashmere Gate for Shaheen Bagh area, according to police.The driver took the vehicle near an underpass in Shastri Park area and robbed the complainant's mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash after threatening him with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.During investigation, one Rashid was found to be the owner of the vehicle. It was also revealed that Sahil, the brother of the owner, was driving the vehicle, the officer said. Subsequently, both Sahil and Monu were arrested in connection with the incident while efforts are being made to nab the third person, the officer added.The auto-rickshaw and the knife used in the crime have been seized, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM