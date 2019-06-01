Two arrested for selling spurious liquor: police

Gonda (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Police Saturday raided a shop selling countrymade liquor, and arrested two persons after recovering 128 bottles of spurious liquor. The raid was conducted in the wake of hooch tragedy in neighbouring Barabanki district that claimed 17 lives.Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar told reporters here that the raid was conducted at the shop in Baggi road area of the district under Dhaneypur police station."As many as 128 bottles of spurious liquor with fake labels and bottle caps were recovered from the shop. Salesman Deendayal and caretaker Tushar Kant alias Rohit have been arrested, while the licencee Rajesh Vaishya is absconding," the Additional SP said.He added that a case has been registered against the two arrested persons under various sections of the IPC and Excise Act.PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX