Two arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday in Kasoli village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the minor was sexually harassed and threatened by two youths from the same village. The accused thrashed her when she opposed them.The accused, identified as Ronish and Manga Singh, have been arrested, Station House Officer Yatender Singh said.