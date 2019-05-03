Two arrested for stabbing barber in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested Friday for stabbing a barber after a brawl over some issue in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. The arrested duo -- Deepak Kumar alias Kali (an auto driver) and Varun Kumar alias Kaka -- stabbed the barber Balbir Singh in his shop with a sharp-edged weapon at around 10:30 am on Friday, they said. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The accused were arrested after being identified with the help of the CCTV footage, police said. The arrest was made from Vijaypur and the weapons used in the crime were also recovered from them, police said. The injured was admitted to the district hospital in Reasi, they said. PTI AB MAZ CKCK