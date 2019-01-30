Two arrested for staging robbery

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested from central Delhi for allegedly staging a robbery to extort money from their employer for buying houses here, police said Wednesday. The accused, identified as Harender (28) and Kamal (39), are brother-in-laws and residents of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, they said. On Tuesday, a man filed a complaint of robbery where he stated that he has a business of import and export and his godown is situated in Beadan Pura, Karol Bagh, where he used to keep all the cash, a senior police officer said. He has three employers Kamal, Harender, Mukesh. On Tuesday, Mukesh took around Rs 50 lakh from different customers, police said. Mukesh handed over the amount to the complainant, who then passed it to Harender to keep in his godown, but Harender did not return even after half-and-hour, police said. The complainant called Harender, who told him that four men snatched the bag from him at gunpoint and ran away after dumping him somewhere on the road, the officer said. The complainant went to Harender, who was sitting near Kotak Mahendra Bank, DBG Road. After questioning Harender, police found several contradictions in his statement. There were minor injuries on his body, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central), said. Police interrogated Harender where he confessed to his involvement in the crime. At his instance, Kamal was also apprehended from Baljeet Nagar, he said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had planned the robbery a day before, Randhawa added. Kamal was employed with the complainant for the last six to seven years and Harender had joined last year. They were in dire need of money as they wanted to buy their own houses in Delhi, the DCP said. They were well aware that their employer has huge amount of money in the office. Kamal initially feigned illness and stayed at the house as per plan and Harender also handed over mobile phone of his wife to Kamal so that nobody could doubt about them, Randhawa added. In order to make his story realistic, Harender himself inflicted several injuries on his body through sharp-edged object, police said, adding that Rs 50 lakh, two mobile phones and one sharp-edged object were recovered from their possession. PIT NIT KJ