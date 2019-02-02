Two arrested for stealing bikes to enjoy trips with girlfriends

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing high end bikes to enjoy trips with their girlfriends outside Delhi, police said Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh Bhadoriya (27) and Sukhvinder Singh (23), both residents of Uttam Nagar, they added. A trap was laid Friday and the two were apprehended with stolen bikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. During interrogation, they disclosed that after recent outing with their girlfriends, they decided to have a party in snowfall areas of Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh but did not have enough resources, except few motorcycles stolen during last few months, he added. They decided to steal good high end motorcycles to drive into mountains and have an impressive outing with girlfriends, the DCP said. After stealing the bikes, they used to go on trips and later sell them, police said, adding six bikes and one scooter were recovered from their possession. PTI NIT AMP DPB