Two arrested for stealing e-rickshaws after drugging drivers in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing e-rickshaws after offering the drivers cold drinks laced with sedatives in northeast Delhi, police said Saturday. The accused, identified as Dheeraj Pal (32) and Gaurav (25), were operating the infamous 'Jahar Khurani' gang, they said. The arrest was made on Friday after a trap was laid at the Dharampura red light following a tip-off that two persons travelling in an auto-rickshaw would be coming towards Seelampur from Shastri Park, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) said. Eight stolen e-rickshaws were seized from them, he said. The accused duo used to offer cold drinks laced with sedatives to e-rickshaw drivers and then fled with their vehicles, he added. They used to dispose off the vehicles out of Delhi, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP CKCK