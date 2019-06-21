Two arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) A village level revenue officer (patwari) and a contractual employee assisting him for land measurement were arrested Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Banswara district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.The accused patwari, Narayan Bhoi posted at Daanpur tehsil of the district, had demanded the bribe through Rakesh, the contractual employee (chainman), from the complainant Gopal Maeda objecting that he was constructing his house against the rules, the official said.The accused had demanded Rs 10,000 but the deal was settled at Rs 5,000, he said.A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, the ACB official said. PTI AG MAZ CKCK