Two arrested for vandalising SBI branch remanded to custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) A local court Thursday remanded to judicial custody two state government employees accused of vandalising a State Bank of India branch here on the second day of the 48 hour-long nation-wide trade union strike.Earlier in the day, police had arrested Ashokan, a senior accountant at the Treasury Directorate and Harilal, an attender at the Technical Education Directorate, after the duo surrendered at a police station.The treasury branch of the SBI was attacked on WednesdayThe branch manager Santhosh had said that a group of people came to his cabin at around 10 AM, threatened him and the staff, damaged a glass table top and a computer monitor.Police had examined the CCTV visuals from inside the branch and registered case against 15 persons.Police said more arrests would take place in the coming days. PTI RRT APR KJ