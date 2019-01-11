Two arrested in killing of man in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Two men suspected to be members of the Deepak Tomar gang were arrested for allegedly killing a person in outer Delhi's Alipur area in December last year, police said Friday.The accused were identified as Pradeep (25), a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana and Pintu alias Sumit (24), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, they added. On December 30, 2018, an unidentified disfigured body of a man having multiple gunshot injuries was found in Singhu drain. Later, the victim was identified as Deepak Pandit, a resident of Barout in Uttar Pradesh, AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. On Thursday, police received information that some arms suppliers would come near Najafgarh drain in Dwarka on a motorcycle, police said. Subsequently, a trap was laid near Najafgarh drain and at around 9.20 am, two persons on a motorcycle were spotted and they were signalled to stop. However, they tried to escape and sped away the bike towards Najafgarh drain road. After a brief chase, they were nabbed, Singla said. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and disclosed that they were childhood friends. Pradeep met one Deepak Tomar of Baghpat and joined his gang, Singla said.Pintu had an enmity with one Suman of his village, whom he wanted to eliminate. He asked Pradeep for help and requested him to arrange for firearms. Pradeep asked Tomar and requested for help. Tomar asked them to eliminate his rival Deepak Pandit first and then, he would help them in killing Suman, the officer said. Tomar had told them that Pandit had taken a contract of Rs 5 lakh from rival gangs in Uttar Pradesh to eliminate him. Tomar also provided a stolen bike and a country-made pistol to Pradeep and Pintu after the duo accepted his offer. As planned, on December 21, Tomar, Pradeep and Pintu, along with their associates, gathered at the office of one Manish Khatri in Singhu village and called Pandit there. The accused, who were over drunk, thrashed Pandit and took him to the fields and shot him five times. Later, they threw the body in Singhu drain after pouring acid on his face and body in order to conceal his identity, the officer said. PTI NIT CK