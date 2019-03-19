Two arrested in Rajasthan for taking bribes

(Eds: Adds another case in which a clerk was arrested for taking bribe) Bikaner, Mar 19 (PTI) A clerk of the Education Department here and a patwari (village-level revenue officer) posted in Sriganganagar district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes of Rs 14,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively, officials said.The accused clerk, Natwar Lal Pareek, posted at district education officer (Middle School) had demanded bribe of Rs 14,000 from a teacher who was awaited posting order, an Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. In another case, the accused patwari, Ajay Kumar, had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 from complainant Surendra Kumar of Anupgarh tehsil in Sriganganagar district for settling a land mutation case.The deal was settled at Rs 2,000, ACB ASP Rajendra Dhindharia said.A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI CORR AG CK