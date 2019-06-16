Two arrested in separate cases of robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two men in separate cases for allegedly robbing people in the national capital, officials said Sunday. The accused were identified as Aaftab Hussain (21), a resident of Sunder Nagri and Saifi (23), a resident of Welcome, they said. Hussain had allegedly committed robbery at a doctor's residence in Mukharjee Nagar in October last year. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Gagan Cinema, Main Wazirabad Road. The accused, Hussain, was arrested when he came there to meet one of his friends, Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said. During interrogation, Hussain said that in October 2018, his friend Talib told him about the presence of "huge money" at a Doctor's residence in Mukharjee Nagar after which they planned to commit dacoity in his house, the DCP said. On October 15, he, along with Talib, Murli, Surjeet, Nitin and Vijay, barged into the doctor's house and tied his hands, he said. They robbed Rs 5.50 lakh and some jewellery before fleeing. After the incident, he fled to Mumbai to evade arrest. His associates Murli, Surjeet, Nitin and Vijay have already been arrested, the officer said. In another operation, police arrested Saifi from Jaffarabad on Saturday. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, Naik said. He was previously involved in three cases and had come out on bail recently, the DCP added. PTI NITCK