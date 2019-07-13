Two arrested on charges of drug smuggling

Mandi (HP), Jul 13 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested on charges of drug smuggling from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and over three kg of charas was seized from them, police said Saturday.Narayan and Hem Raj were arrested by vigilance and anti-corruption bureau personnel from the district's Sundernagar area on Friday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said.The accused were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Sundernagar on Saturday and remanded in police custody for four days, police said, adding that 3.934 kg of charas was seized.Police received information that the duo was going to sell charas to someone, Verma said.The duo were on a scooty and policemen in plain clothes signalled them to stop at Bhaur area on the Chandigarh-Manali national Highway. But, the accused attacked them and tried to escape, he said.The policemen overpowered them and they were arrested, Verma said, adding that he, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagar Chand and Constable Rohit suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with the accused Police said a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them and the vigilance team booked them under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. PTI CORR DJI PTI ANB