scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two arrested with 210 kg poppy in Jammu

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here Wednesday with 210 kg poppy and Rs 90,000 in cash, officials said. A police party stopped a truck for checking in Bagh-e-Bahu area and recovered 210 kg of poppy and Rs 90,000 cash from their possession, they said. Following the recovery, truck driver Dalbir Singh and conductor Lakhwinder Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, were arrested, the officials said. An FIR has been registered at Bagh-e-Bahu police station and the investigation is underway, they said. PTI AB CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos