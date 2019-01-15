Two arrested with 35 kg poppy in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers from Punjab were arrested with 35 kg poppy here on Tuesday, police said. A police party intercepted a car at Greater Kailash locality in Jammu city, a police officer said. During the search, police seized 35 kg poppy from the possession of the driver and another occupant of the car, he said. The two men were arrested and later identified as Virinderjeet Singh and Sikander Singh, both resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, the officer said. A case has been registered in this regard at Gangyal police station and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI AB AD CK