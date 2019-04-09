Two arrested with stolen toys and motorcycle accessories worth several lakhs

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Two men were arrested with stolen toys and motorcycle accessories worth several lakhs in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Ramesh Sahani and Abhimanyu Singh, both natives of Bihar. The stolen toys and motorcycle accessories were recovered from their rented godown, police said. The duo targeted big showrooms and godowns. They usually booked godowns on rent before committing burglaries to store the stolen articles and then sold them at the Raxual border. A case was registered at Nangloi police station. The complainant said several pieces of toy cars and toy bikes were stolen from his godown, police said. Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) said the investigation teams were sent to toy markets in Delhi and NCR to study it and get details regarding source of their supply. They received a tip off that a man was trying to sell some stolen toys following which a raid was conducted in Nangloi area and the duo were arrested, Kuruvilla said. Interrogation revealed that the duo had stolen toys from a toy godown in Nangloi and some of the stolen articles were at their rented houses, he added. About 54 toys worth Rs 5,40,000 stolen from Nangloi, motorcycle accessories worth Rs 45,00,000 and house breaking tools were also recovered, police added. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS