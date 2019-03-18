Two auto-lifters arrested in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Two auto-lifters were arrested in connection with a series of thefts of luxurious cars from outside gyms in Delhi and Haryana, police said Monday. The accused used to pose as customers and steal keys of cars belonging to other people in the gyms. Based on a tip-off that the two would be coming to Sector-23 in Dwarka, a trap was laid and the accused persons were arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. The accused were identified as Pramod (30), a resident of Atta village in Bulandshahr district and Praveen (29), a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh. With their arrest, the Delhi Police claimed to have solved nine cases of theft and robbery registered against the duo in Delhi and Haryana. The accused persons had disposed off seven stolen cars in Meerut and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, police said. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE