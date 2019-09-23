Two Bangladeshi nationals wanted in over 50 cases of burglaries arrested

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who were wanted in over 50 cases of burglaries across India, police said on Monday. The duo have been identified as Mohammad Roshan (31), a native of Jessor, and Mohammad Rabbi Hawladhar (27), a native of Jalikothi. Both were illegally staying India, they said. On Sunday, following a tip-off regarding the movement of two Bangladesh-origin burglars in the area of Okhla Mandi, a trap was laid and the duo were apprehended. A gold ring and two antique silver tumblers were recovered from them, police said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the duo entered India illegally. They are members of a gang of six thieves who operate together. They mostly committed burglaries in the winter season as dense fog makes their work easy. They used to enter the targeted house after cutting its grill, a senior police official said. The gang had committed burglaries in Gujarat, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Delhi, police said, adding that with their arrest, 15 cases had been worked out. PTI AMP AMP RDKRDK