Two Bawariya gang members, constable hurt during encounter

Ghaziabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Two members of the dreaded 'Bawariya' gang were injured Monday during an encounter with police in Rajnagar Extension here even as a constable was hurt in the exchange of gunfire, police said. Based on a tip-off, Sihani gate police and crime branch cordoned off the area and started checking vehicles and persons, they said. During the checking, police tried to intercept some persons moving suspiciously. However, the suspects opened fire at the police team when asked to stop, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Upender Agarwal said the team opened fire in retaliation. He said a police constable Ravi suffered injuries during the exchange of gunfire. The two suspects were shot in the leg. However, three of their accomplices managed to flee the spot, the SSP said. The injured Bawariya members were identified as Monu and Suraj. They confessed to crimes such as dacoity, murders in Sonipat, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Noida and Ghaziabad districts. The three injured, including the constable, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two licensed pistols were also recovered from the accused's possession, police said, adding that the duo admitted that they are active members of the Bawariya gang. Three members of the gang who are still at large will be arrested soon, SSP Agarwal said. PTI CORR CK