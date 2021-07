Two bogies of Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derail at Kanpur station, no casualty

Kanpur (UP) Aug 28 (PTI) Two bogies of the Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derailed at the Kanpur railway station on Wednesday morning, officials said.However, there was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.The local MEMU train (no. 64201), on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 of the Kanpur railway station when two of its bogies derailed around 7.30am, Malviya said.Since the train was at a low speed at the time of the accident, there was no injury and all the passengers had de-boarded, he said, adding that efforts were on to remove the derailed bogies.An inquiry was ordered into the incident, Malviya said, adding that senior officials were present at the station. PTI SAB RC