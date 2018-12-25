Two booked for raping minor in Rajasthan

Sikar, Dec 25 (PTI) Two persons were booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Tuesday.The incident had taken place four months ago but the report was lodged against the two accused on Monday, Station House Officer (SHO) Dantaramgarh, Shabbir Khan said.In her complaint, the girl had alleged that the accused-- Man Singh and Ravi Sharma-- raped her four months ago, he said. Police have registered a case against the two and a medical examination of the victim was done on Tuesday, the SHO said. PTI CORR AG AD RHL