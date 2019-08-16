Two booked for sensitive posts on social media in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) The police booked two men in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday for their "sensitive" posts on social media platform Facebook, thereby emerging as a threat to public order, police officials said.The two men were identified as Atiq Chowdhary and Farooq Choudhary, they said, adding that their respective Facebook user ids were Chowdhary Atiq Rajouri and Farooq Choudhary.Both were booked for allegedly trying to provoke and incite the feeling of hatred on the basis of religion and region, the police said.According to a police officer, the two accused regularly came up with provocative posts on Facebook for the last over a week and tried to create a wedge between different groups of people on religious and regional lines.Taking a strong note of it, the police have registered a case under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and section 66-B (punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device) of the Information Technology Act at the Rajouri police station.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas said people from all walks of life were cooperating in maintaining peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir, barring a few social media users, who were trying to create nuisance with their sensitive posts.Stern action was being taken against such elements, he added. PTI AB RC