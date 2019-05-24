Two booked on rape charge in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer, May 24 (PTI) Two persons were booked here on the charge of rape, police said Friday. The accused were identified as Kamal Meghwanshi (20) and Ramesh Meghwanshi (21), both residents of Kanwali village in Pushkar, police added. The victim had lodged a complaint Thursday, accusing them of raping her in March, police said. "Kamal allegedly abducted the victim and took her to Gujarat in March, where he along Kamal raped her," police said. PTI SDA RDKRDK