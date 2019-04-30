Two bootleggers held in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Two bootleggers were arrested during a raid on an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday. The bootleggers, identified as Roshan Lal and Sushil Kumar, were arrested with 30 poly nips of illicit liquor from Chibey Chak Raibagh village, a police spokesman said. He said in another operation the police unearthed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Budhi village here. Police destroyed 120 litres of 'lahan' (locally-made liquor) which was seized from the illegal unit, he said. No one was arrested during the raid, said the spokesperson, adding that efforts were on to nab the suspects who managed to flee. Separate cases have been registered, he said. PTI TAS AB RDK INDIND