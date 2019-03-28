Two boys booked in J-K's Rajouri for 'sensitive' social media posts

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Two boys were booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday for allegedly uploading "highly sensitive posts" on the social media, a senior police officer said. "The boys shared two separate posts on their Facebook timeline and used highly sensitive remarks in their appeal to voters of a particular community in view of the ongoing parliamentary elections," Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said. He said the words used in their posts are having potential to disturb peaceful atmosphere of the district. "The words used by the duo were highly objectionable and sensitive in terms of law and order and the two behaved in a highly insensitive manner," the SSP said. Taking strong note of it, the officer said police has registered a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against them and teams have been formed to investigate the case and nab them. He appealed to the people to take healthy participation in democratic process of voting instead of using sensitive comments and warned that strict action under law would be taken against those trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. Manhas said the social media accounts of more than 20 persons including those affiliated with political parties , especially from Rajouri town, are under surveillance and authorities are going to take action against some more persons for their irresponsible acts on social media platforms. PTI TAS CKCK