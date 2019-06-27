scorecardresearch
Two boys crushed to death in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (JK), Jun 27 (PTI) Two minor boys were crushed to death by a dumper on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here Thursday, police said.Raj Kumar (8) and his relative Pankaj (13) were crossing the highway when they were run over by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) dumper at Champari near Chenani, a police officer said.The driver of the vehicle was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law was registered against him, the officer said. PTI CORR TAS RHL

