Two boys swept away at Robbers Cave

Dehradun, Oct 8 (PTI) Two boys were swept away by strong water currents at Robbers Cave Guchchu Pani, a popular tourist spot in the city, officials said on Tuesday. The body of one boy has been recovered while the search for the other is underway, State Disaster Response Force sources said.The mishap took place when both the boys were bathing under Chandroti bridge at Robbers Cave. The tourist spot is popular for hiking and wading. The river flows through a narrow and cave-like gorge.The bodies have not been identified yet, officials said. PTI ALM TDSTDS