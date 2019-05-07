Two brothers among three booked for rape in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Three persons, including two brothers, were Tuesday booked for raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.The incident took place on Monday when the girl was alone at her home as her mother had gone to attend a wedding, they said.The accused barged into the home and raped the girl, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bayana Chetram Sevda said. The girl's statement would be recorded following a medical examination, he said.A case was registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and a hunt is on to nab them, the DSP said. PTI AG RDK KJ